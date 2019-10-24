|
Gwilliam Helen
(nee Poundford) Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 19th October 2019 after
a short illness, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Herbert, much loved mum of Paul and Julie, mother in law of Richard and Heather, treasured grandmother
to Jane, Andrew, Thomas
and Cameron and great grandmother to Terri.
Funeral service on
Friday 1st November 2019 at
Pontefract Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to T F Morritt
on 01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 24, 2019