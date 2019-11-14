Home

T F Morritt Funeral Directors
70 Redhill Drive
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 3HD
01977 553868
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
14:15
Pontefract Crematorium
Hazel Shaw Notice
Shaw Hazel Sadly passed away on
Thursday 24th October 2019 at Manor Park Nursing Home,
aged 72 years.
Devoted Wife of David,
beloved Mother of Natalie and Vanessa, adored Grandmother
of Leah, Jade and Liam and also
a Great Grandmother.

Service will be held at
Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 18th November 2019
at 14.20pm. Family flowers only please. Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at Airedale Methodist Church
Tea Rooms.

For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 14, 2019
