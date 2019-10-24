Home

T F Morritt Funeral Directors
70 Redhill Drive
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 3HD
01977 553868
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
13:15
Trinity Methodist Church
Castleford
Hazel Parks Notice
Parks (nee Latchem)
Hazel Peacefully at home on
Friday 11th October 2019,
aged 87 years. Adored mother of Hilary and Heather, grandmother
of John and Grandy of Caitlin.
The Funeral Service will be held at Trinity Methodist Church, Castleford on Monday 28th October 2019 at 1.15pm. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Queens Mill Castleford
and the Trinity Methodist Church,
a box will be provided at the service.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 24, 2019
