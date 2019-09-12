|
Dey Hazel Passed away peacefully at Castleford Lodge on
Wednesday 4th September
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Stanley Dey and a much loved mum of Stephanie. Hazel will sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at
Pontefract Crematorium on
Friday 20th September at 9.20 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for R.S.P.C.A may be left in the donation box outside the crematorium exit doors.
All enquiries to R. J Burgess Funeral directors 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 12, 2019