WOODHEAD Harry Of Knottingley.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, with his loving family by his side on the 6th November 2019,
aged 91 years.
The beloved husband of the late Rita, a dear dad of the late Kevin, a loved brother in law and uncle.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 26th November with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.20pm. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in lieu in aid of
The British Legion.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
Tel. 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019