Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Services
13 Racca Green
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF11 8AT
01977 677715
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
13:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Swallow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Swallow

Notice Condolences

Harry Swallow Notice
SWALLOW Harry Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by friends and carers on Thursday 7th March 2019,
aged 97 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Eleanor Swallow.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at Pontefract Crematorium at 1PM.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Dogs Trust.
Afterwards everyone is welcome to Adventure Playground (Addy) Warwick Estate for refreshments.
For all enquiries please contact Jennings Funeral Services on
01977 677715.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.