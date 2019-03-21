|
SWALLOW Harry Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by friends and carers on Thursday 7th March 2019,
aged 97 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Eleanor Swallow.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at Pontefract Crematorium at 1PM.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Dogs Trust.
Afterwards everyone is welcome to Adventure Playground (Addy) Warwick Estate for refreshments.
For all enquiries please contact Jennings Funeral Services on
01977 677715.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019
