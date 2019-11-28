Home

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
13:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Harry Powell Notice
POWELL HARRY Sonny, of Castleford, died in hospital on November 15th 2019 aged 87 years. Now re-united with his dear wife Marjorie. Dearly loved dad of Lorraine and Jeanette, dear father-in-law of John and Richard and loving and much loved grandad of Mark. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December at 1.40pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Kidney Research UK and may be kindly be left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors, Tel: 01977 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019
