Osbaldeston Harry Aged 79 years.
Passed away suddenly on
3rd February 2019.
Much loved husband of the
late Megan Osbaldeston.
Partner, father, father-in-law
and grandad.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral to take place at
All Saints Church, Pontefract
on Thursday 7th March at 10:15am followed by committal at
Pontefract Crematorium.
Family and friends welcome.
Family flowers only donations in lieu of The Prince of Wales Hospice.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 28, 2019
