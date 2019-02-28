Home

McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:15
Pontefract Crematorium
PAWSON Gwyneth Margaret
PAWSON Gwyneth Margaret Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, after a short illness on
13th February 2019, aged 84 years. The much loved mum of Wendy,
a loving grandma of Craig & Faye,
a special great grandma of Mila Rae & Lennie Mae, a loved mother in law of Shaun, also a dear auntie.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 5th March with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 12.20pm. Everyone is welcome after the service for refreshments at The George V, Castleford. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in lieu in aid of Priory Gardens Nursing Home.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL- 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 28, 2019
