HESELTINE Grant Of Pontefract
Passed away on 10th March 2019 aged 76 with his loving family by his side. A loving and much loved husband of Edna, devoted dad of Grant and Kay and a father in law
to Beverley and David.
A proud grandad of Christopher, Robyn, Billy & Josie and a brother
to Margaret and the late Bill.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 9:40.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers for
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019
