SMITH Graham Cooper Elizabeth would like to thank family and friends for their kindness
and messages of sympathy on the loss of her dear son Graham.
Special thanks to Millenium Care Service for the care given to Graham over the past fifteen years, to Father James Milnes for his comforting words and service, to Jackie's Florists for the beautiful flowers and to Charles E. Ashton and family for their personal and efficient funeral arrangements. Thank you to everyone who donated to Hearing Dogs For The Deaf and HORTICARE which totalled £350.00. Thank you.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 12, 2019