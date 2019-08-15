|
SMITH GRAHAM COOPER Formerly of Walton, passed away at home in Castleford with his loving mother by his side on August 8th 2019, aged 47 years. Dear son of John. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday August 27th at 3.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Flowers, or donations if preferred to be divided between Hearing Dogs For The Deaf and Horticare and may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 01977 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 15, 2019