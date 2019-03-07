Home

McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
14:15
Pontefract Crematorium
Graham Morton Notice
MORTON Graham Of Ferry Fryston.
Passed away peacefully in
The Wakefield Hospice with his loving family by his side, after a
brave fight against illness on the 24th February 2019, aged 63 years.
The devoted husband of Sue,
a dearly loved dad to Marie, Jenny & Adele, a special grandad of Jessica, Amy, Kaden & Hollie, a loving great grandad of Mason, also a dear brother in law of Alan.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 11th March with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Everyone is welcome after the service to join the family for refreshments at The Boot Room, Castleford.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received and divided between
The Wakefield Hospice & Sense.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
