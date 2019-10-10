Home

Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Graham Bratley

Graham Bratley Notice
BRATLEY GRAHAM Of Knottingley and formerly of Allerton Bywater and Fairburn, passed away on September 27th 2019, aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Jennifer, dearly loved dad of Alison and Scott and a very dear father-in-law, also loving grandad of Harry, Alice, Thomas and Libby and much loved brother of Joan and Gerry. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday, October 18th at 12.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Pinderfields Hospital ICU, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 10, 2019
