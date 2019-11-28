|
|
|
NAYLOR GORDON Shirley, Keith and family would like to thank everyone who attended the service for Gordon and for the outpouring of love and respect shown for him. It was a wonderful turnout, which meant so much. Grateful thanks to the lovely Reverend Charlene for her kind words and service, to George Hepworth for his caring words and to The British Legion, especially Brian Perry. Thanks also to the Boot and Shoe for their excellent catering and to Jackies florist for the beautiful flowers. A sincere thank you for the generous donations which raised £250.00 for the British Legion and £250.00 for the RNLI. Finally a warm thank you to Eddie and Iris Ashton and Dean for their care and personal service. My heartfelt thanks to everyone. Shirley.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019