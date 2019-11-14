Home

NAYLOR GORDON Aged 85 years, passed away peacefully at home in Ackworth on November 3rd 2019 with his loving wife Shirley by his side and now reunited with their beloved daughter Dawn. Loved and will be missed also by Dawn's caring partner Keith. Service to take
place at St. Cuthbert's Church on Wednesday, November 20th at
11.00 am. followed by interment at Ackworth Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated for The British Legion and the R.N.L.I. and may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son.
Tel. 01977 600074/552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 14, 2019
