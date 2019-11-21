|
NASH GORDON Of Castleford, died peacefully on November 12th 2019 aged 92 years. Dear husband of the late Phyllis, much loved dad of Gordon and Paula, a dear father-in-law and a loving and much loved grandad and great grandad. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd December at 11am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Yorkshire Air Ambulance which may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son. Funeral Directors. Tel. 600074
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019