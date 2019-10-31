|
GRAY Gordon Passed away at home in
Castleford on October 24th 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved husband
of Margaret, dearly loved dad of Teresa, Peter and Paul, a very dear father-in-law and a loving and much loved grandad and great-grandad, also a loved brother of Joan and
dear son-in-law of Grace.
Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday November 6th at 1pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Alzheimer's Society, for which a box will be available at the crematorium. Now resting in the private chapel of Charles E Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton, Tel. Castleford 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 31, 2019