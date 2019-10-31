Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
13:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Gray

Notice Condolences

Gordon Gray Notice
GRAY Gordon Passed away at home in
Castleford on October 24th 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved husband
of Margaret, dearly loved dad of Teresa, Peter and Paul, a very dear father-in-law and a loving and much loved grandad and great-grandad, also a loved brother of Joan and
dear son-in-law of Grace.
Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday November 6th at 1pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Alzheimer's Society, for which a box will be available at the crematorium. Now resting in the private chapel of Charles E Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton, Tel. Castleford 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -