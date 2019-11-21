|
Cusworth Gordon Of Pontefract and previously of North Featherstone, passed away suddenly at home on Friday
8th November 2019, aged 82 years. Dad of Michael, David and Andrew, grandad of Nicola, Anna, Leeanne and Ben and brother of Terry, Valerie, Jean and the late Jack,
Cecil, Dorothy, Caroline and Marie. Gordon will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, North Featherstone on Friday 29th November at 10.30am prior to burial at North Featherstone Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Yorkshire Cancer Research may
be left in the donation box at the
back of church. All enquiries to
R.J Burgess Funeral Directors
01924 894017
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019