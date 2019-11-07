Home

Glenys Gallagher

Notice Condolences

Glenys Gallagher Notice
Gallagher Glenys
(Formerly Lacy) Peacefully in The Prince of
Wales Hospice on Tuesday 22nd
October 2019, surrounded by
her loving family, aged 81 years.
Much loved and sadly missed
mam, nanna, great nanna and
great great nanna, dearly loved
sister of Christine and Duncan.
Funeral Service on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at St Michael's Church, Smawthorne at 10:45am prior to committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Prince
of Wales Hospice.
For enquires please contact
T F Morritt on 01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 7, 2019
