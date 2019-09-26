|
HUNTINGTON GLADYS Of Methley, passed away peacefully on 14th September 2019, aged 92 years, now re-united with her dear husband Ken. Dearly loved mam of Janette and Stephen and very dear mother in law of Graham and Susan, also a loving and much loved grandma and great grandma. Service and committal to take place at St. Oswald's Church, Methley on Wednesday 2nd October at 12.45pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for St. Oswald's Church. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019