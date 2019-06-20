|
McAuley
Glad
(née Shaw) Peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital
on Sunday 16th June 2019,
aged 79 years.
Sadly missed mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
Funeral service on
Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at Salvation Army, Castleford at 10.00am, prior to committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Salvation Army, Castleford. For enquiries please contact TF Morritt Funeral Services on 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
