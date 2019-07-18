|
|
|
Tredgold Gerald (Gerry) Peacefully in The Prince of Wales Hospice with loved ones by his side on Monday 8th July 2019,
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Shirley.
Much loved dad of Jackie, Melanie, Philip and Amanda. Devoted grandad and great grandad.
Sadly missed father-in-law,
brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service on Monday
29th July 2019 at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at The Boot Room.
For enquiries please contact
T F Morritt on 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 18, 2019