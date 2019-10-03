|
BECKETT Gerald Of Castleford. Passed away peacefully in hospital, with his loving family by his side on the
20th September 2019,
aged 83 years.
The beloved husband of Edna,
a much loved dad of Janice & Gary,
a loving grandad & great grandad, also a dear father in law of Michael & Debbie. Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 9th October with service in Hightown Church, Castleford at 12.45pm followed by burial in Whitwood Cemetery.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Martin House Hospice, Wetherby. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 3, 2019