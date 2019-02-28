|
Walker George Robert (Bob) Peacefully on Friday 15th February 2019, aged 82 of Featherstone, formerly Pontefract.
Much loved husband,
dad and grandad.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 4th March 2019 in
St Thomas' Church, Purston at 10.45am, prior to interment in Featherstone Cemetery at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received for
St Thomas' Church.
All enquiries contact Granville Brooks, 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 28, 2019
