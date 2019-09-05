Home

T F Morritt Funeral Directors
70 Redhill Drive
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 3HD
01977 553868
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
Pontefract Crematorium
George Lowther Notice
LOWTHER George Passed away on 23 August 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen, much loved father of Gail, father in law to Jeff and special grandad to Tyler, dear brother to June and the late Colin and Eileen, also uncle,
brother in law and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium
on Wednesday 18th September at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Dementia UK for which a box
will be provided at the service.
All enquiries contact TF Morritt Funeral Directors 01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 5, 2019
