HORTON GEORGE Of Castleford and formerly of Knottingley, passed away in hospital on March 16th 2019, aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Tanya and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, April 3rd at 1.40 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the British Heart Foundation, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Everyone attending the service are welcome to join the family afterwards at the Magnet Hotel, Pontefract Road. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 28, 2019
