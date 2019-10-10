|
CARTWRIGHT George Walter Passed away in Pinderfields Hospital on 27th September aged 86,
with his family beside him.
Dearest husband of Joan, loved father of Paul, daughter in law Christine, grandad of Andrew, Richard and his fiancee Becky,
great grandad of Brett and
brother of Albert.
The funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 17th October at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations will be sent to Respiratory Ward at Pinderfields Hospital.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 10, 2019