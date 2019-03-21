|
|
|
TOWERS Geoffrey (BEM) The family would like to express their gratitude to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all their help following the loss of Geoffrey. Thanks also to Reverend Jacob Kaiga, The Royal British Legion and the Air Training Corps for making it
a lovely service.
Special thanks goes to
Pinderfields Hospital and
Queen Elizabeth Rehabilitation Unit for all the care they provided.
Grateful thanks to Mark and Sarah at Granville Brooks for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019
