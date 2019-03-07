Home

Granville Brooks Funeral Directors
36 Green Lane
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF7 6JE
01977 791869
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:15
Pontefract Crematorium
Geoffrey Towers Notice
Towers Geoffrey
(BEM) Peacefully with his loving
family beside him on
Thursday 21st February 2019,
aged 94, of Pontefract.
Beloved husband of Audrey, much loved dad of David and treasured grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 14th March 2019 at Pontefract Crematorium at 10.20am. Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received and shared between The RBL and 158 Squadron Association. Everybody is welcome for refreshments after the service
at Kings Croft Hotel.
All enquiries contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
