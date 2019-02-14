|
POTTS Geoffrey Lynn and Melanie thank everyone who attended Geoffrey's funeral and for cards, flowers and kind messages of sympathy received on their sad bereavement of a dearly loved husband and dad. Also for generous donations for The Stroke Association, which totalled £200.00p. Grateful thanks to all staff on Ward 2, Pinderfields Hospital for all their kindness and care, to
Dr. Ann Whitfield for her comforting words and service and to Charles E. Ashton & Son for their very caring and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
