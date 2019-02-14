Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Potts

Notice

Geoffrey Potts Notice
POTTS Geoffrey Lynn and Melanie thank everyone who attended Geoffrey's funeral and for cards, flowers and kind messages of sympathy received on their sad bereavement of a dearly loved husband and dad. Also for generous donations for The Stroke Association, which totalled £200.00p. Grateful thanks to all staff on Ward 2, Pinderfields Hospital for all their kindness and care, to
Dr. Ann Whitfield for her comforting words and service and to Charles E. Ashton & Son for their very caring and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.