SMITH Gary Jeffrey Loving memories of our dear son and brother. Died tragically
October 15 1983 aged 20.
When last we saw your smiling face, you looked so fit and well,
Little did we know it was our last farewell,
Always happy and content
Loved and respected
wherever he went,
Thoughtful to others,
Helpful and kind
What a beautiful memory to
leave behind.
Only a breath away darling Gary.
Also cherished birthday memories on 19th October.
Love Mum, Dad and Sister Julie. X x
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 10, 2019