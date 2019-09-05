|
Cooper Gary Formerly of Featherstone and
well known Rugby League player.
Sadly passed away suddenly on August 19th 2019, aged 80 years.
A wonderful character and
loved by many.
Service to take place at All Saints Church, North Featherstone NEXT Thursday, September 12th at 1:15pm followed by interment (family only) at North Featherstone Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only, donations
would be appreciated for
Dementia UK and may be kindly
left in the box provided in church.
Enquiries to Charles E Ashton
and Son Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01977 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 5, 2019