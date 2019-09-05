Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
13:15
All Saints Church
North Featherstone
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Cooper

Notice Condolences

Gary Cooper Notice
Cooper Gary Formerly of Featherstone and
well known Rugby League player.
Sadly passed away suddenly on August 19th 2019, aged 80 years.
A wonderful character and
loved by many.
Service to take place at All Saints Church, North Featherstone NEXT Thursday, September 12th at 1:15pm followed by interment (family only) at North Featherstone Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only, donations
would be appreciated for
Dementia UK and may be kindly
left in the box provided in church.
Enquiries to Charles E Ashton
and Son Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01977 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.