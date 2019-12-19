|
|
|
Perrin Frederick
(Fred) Of Pontefract, aged 84 years,
passed away peacefully in
Hazel Garth Care Home, on
Wednesday 11th December 2019.
The beloved husband of the late Margaret, brother of the late Sydney, survived by his sister Margaret and former wife Jean.
Much loved dad of Glen, Dennis, Judith, Andrew and stepson Wayne.
Cherished Grandad of Billy, Tom, Krissy, Dee, Sadie and Carys.
Fred will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January at 2.20pm. Donations in lieu of flowers please for the Hazel Garth Amenities Fund, may be left in the donation box placed outside the crematorium exit doors. All enquiries please to
R. J. Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 19, 2019