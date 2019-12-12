|
|
|
Wassell Frank Peacefully in hospital on
24th November 2019 surrounded by his loving family, aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce, much loved dad, father in law and grandad. A dear brother and uncle.
Funeral service on Thursday
19th December 2019 at Holy Cross Church, Airedale at 12.30pm prior to interment in Whitwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to charity.
Afterwards all friends are
welcome to join the family at the Magnet Hotel.
For enquires please call T F Morritt 01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 12, 2019