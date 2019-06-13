Home

Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00
Pontefract Crematorium
PURCELL FRANK Of Castleford, sadly passed away after a short illness bravely fought, on Tuesday 4th June 2019 aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Catherine, loving dad of Wendy and Heather, dear father in law of Phil and Shaun and treasured grandad of Nathan James. Also loved brother of Marlene and Jean and friend to many. Service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, June 18th at 11.00 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations in lieu please, for Macmillan Nurses for which a box will be available at the Crematorium. The family invite everyone who knew Frank to the Albion WMC (Nash). Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 13, 2019
