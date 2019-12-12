Home

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
14:15
Pontefract Crematorium
GAVAN FRANCIS Showman, born in Castleford, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 28th 2019, aged 79 years. Loved and will be sadly missed by his wife Janet, daughter Francine, son Jay and grandson Joel. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday 27th December at 2.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations may be kindly left for Charlies-Angel-Centre Foundation, Leeds in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel 01977 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 12, 2019
