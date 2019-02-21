|
|
|
FLANAGAN Francis (Flan) Of Ferry Fryston.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, with his wife and daughter by his side on the 6th February 2019,
aged 84 years. The dearly loved husband of Brenda, a loving dad to Kerry and the late Shaun, a special grandad of Ashley, Beth, Connor & Kiera, a great grandad of Sofia, also a much loved brother, father in law and uncle. The funeral service and requiem mass will take place on Thursday 28th February at
St Joseph's RC Church, Castleford
at 11.00am followed by committal
at Pontefract Crematorium. Everyone is welcome after the service to join the family for refreshments at George V WMC. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be
kindly received in lieu in aid of
The Wakefield Hospice. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More