Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Florence Maskill Notice
MASKILL FLORENCE MARY
(Mary) Aged 100 years, long time resident of Park Road, Glass Houghton and recently of Newfield Lodge Care Home, passed away peacefully on July 28th 2019 in Dewsbury Hospital. Dear wife of the late Eric, devoted mother of Lynne, David, Darren and the late Ann and Patricia and a very dear mother in law, also a much loved grandma, great grandma and great-great grandma. Service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, August 19th at 11.00am. Will friends please accept this intimation. No flowers by request, donations would be appreciated for Newfield Lodge Care Home Resident's Fund, for which a box will be provided at the Crematorium. All welcome to join the family afterwards at The Kings Croft Hotel. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 8, 2019
