Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
13:00
Pontefract Crematorium
NORTON Eva Of Castleford, died in hospital on February 23rd 2019, aged 91 years. Devoted wife of the late Roy, loving mum of the late Pat and a much loved mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, March 11th at 1.00 pm.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left
in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
