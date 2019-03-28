|
MILLARD Eva (Nee Harper) Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday 15th March 2019, aged 93, of Featherstone.
Much loved wife of the late Norman, beloved mam of Graham and Gillian, mother in law of Patricia and John and treasured grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 9th April 2019 in Featherstone Methodist Church at 11.00am prior to committal at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for Dementia UK.
Everyone is welcome for refreshments after the service at Kings Croft Hotel, Pontefract.
All enquiries contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 28, 2019
