Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Eunice Priestley Notice
PRIESTLEY EUNICE Of Upton and formerly of Park View Fisheries, Featherstone passed away peacefully in hospital on November 22nd 2019 aged 79 years. Now re-united with her dear husband Eric. Dearly loved mum of Diane and Shaun, a very dear mother-in-law and a loving and much loved grandma and great grandma. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday December 16th at 11.40 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for the Prince of Wales Hospice and may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E Ashton & Son Funeral Directors. Tel 01977 600074/552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019
