C E Ashton & Son (Pontefract)
14 Wakefield Road
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 4HN
01977 600074
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Ernest Yates Notice
YATES ERNEST Passed away suddenly at home in Ackworth on March 17th 2019, aged 84 years. A dearly loved dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad, also a very dear brother and good friend to many, will be sadly missed. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, April 10th at 11.00 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 28, 2019
