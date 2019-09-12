|
|
|
BUTTERFIELD Ernest Passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on
2nd September 2019,
aged 85 years.
He will be sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only,
by request. Donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of Many Tears Dog Rescue.
All enquiries to
A.N. Abraham Funeral Directors
on 01977 641315.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 12, 2019