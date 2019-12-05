Home

PAPE Eric On Thursday 28th November, Eric died peacefully aged 87 years.
Father of Stephen and Ian, grandfather of Chris, Matt,
Katie, Ben and Amy.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 19th December
at 12.20pm.
This is an invitation to all who knew Eric to meet at the crematorium.
For more information please ring Stephen on 07799524779.
Family flowers only, any donations please place in the collection box on the day for the benefit of the Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019
