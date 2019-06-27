Home

McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Eric Kear

Eric Kear Notice
KEAR ERIC Formerly of
Wheldon Lane, Castleford.
Passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side on the
13th June 2019, aged 87 years.
The beloved husband of Barbara,
a devoted dad of Paul & Susan,
a loving grandad of Michelle, Johnathan, Nathan & Emily, also a dear great grandad of Isabel,
Calleb & Cooper.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 4th July with service in Castleford Parish Church at 1.15pm followed by burial at
Whitwood Cemetery.
Family flowers by request
only please.
Donations will be kindly received in lieu and divided between
The British Heart Foundation &
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors,
Castleford.
Tel - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 27, 2019
