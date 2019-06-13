Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emily King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily King

Notice

Emily King Notice
KING Emily Carol and Malcolm would like to express their sincere thanks to family and friends for the lovely cards and flowers received and for attending Mum's funeral. Thank you for the generous donations of £450 to the Heart Foundation and Cancer UK. Thanks also to the Rev. Sharon Brown for the beautiful service and kind words. Our thanks to Jennings Funeral Directors for their professional care and support and the Kings Cross for catering arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 13, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.