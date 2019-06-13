|
KING Emily Carol and Malcolm would like to express their sincere thanks to family and friends for the lovely cards and flowers received and for attending Mum's funeral. Thank you for the generous donations of £450 to the Heart Foundation and Cancer UK. Thanks also to the Rev. Sharon Brown for the beautiful service and kind words. Our thanks to Jennings Funeral Directors for their professional care and support and the Kings Cross for catering arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 13, 2019
