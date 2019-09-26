|
|
|
Winn Elizabeth Alexandra (Formerly of Warwick Estate
Knottingley and employee of
Wilkinson Sweet Factory) Passed
away peacefully in the Chestnuts
Nursing Home Altofts with her
beloved family at her side on 13th
September 2019 aged 79 years.
Beloved Mother and Mother-in-law
of John, Gillian, Alison, Colin and
Alison, proud Grandmother of Vicky,
James, Nathan, Liam, Megan, Daisy
and Great Grandmother of Logan.
The funeral service and cremation
will be held at Pontefract
Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd
October at 1.00pm, followed by
refreshments at the Kings Croft.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for the National
Autistic Society and the British
Heart Foundation may be left in
the donation box as you leave
the crematorium. Will all family
and friends, past and present,
please accept this intimation.
All enquiries please to R. J. Burgess
Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019