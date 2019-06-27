|
WILSON Elizabeth
(nee Hanson) Betty, of Pontefract, passed away in hospital on June 14th 2019, aged 80 years. Dear wife of the late Colin and loving and dearly loved by her partner Gerry and his family, dearly loved mum of Paul and Judith and their partners Sue and Andy, also a loving nana and a much loved sister. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday, July 5th at 11.00 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 27, 2019
